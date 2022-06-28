Green Up Vermont tries new method to reduce plastic waste

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Up Vermont unveiled their newest method of working towards eliminating single use plastics Monday.

The group has dedicated the first of thirty-three water bottle filling stations that will be placed at high- use public places throughout the state.

The stations were funded by a grant from the Chittenden Solid Waste District and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources with the hopes that with every use, the number of single use plastic bottles found in the trash and on the streets will go down.

“The average person use 156 plastic water bottles a year so multiply that by the 625 thousand residents of Vermont, that’s a whole lot of water bottles and a whole lot of carbon footprint that we could cut down on just by using the bottle filling stations” said Kate Alberghini, the executive director of Green Up Vermont.

The first of the stations is located at the Lampher Memorial Library in Hyde Park

