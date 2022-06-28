‘Lost mural’ rediscovered, restored and back on display in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic mural discovered in Burlington about a decade ago is finally restored and back on display for the public to see.

There was a lot of excitement in the lobby of the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue Tuesday afternoon when the mural was revealed.

It’s the first thing you see when you walk into the synagogue and look up.

The “lost mural” was originally painted in 1910 by Lithuanian artist Ben Zion Black for Burlington’s original Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. Back then, it was part of the “Little Jerusalem” neighborhood in Burlington.

The mural was boarded over until about 10 years ago when it was rediscovered behind a wall after the building was sold.

The mural was then moved back here to the current location of the synagogue and restored.

Officials say the mural is filled with history and a lost art form.

“By returning the mural to its original imagery in 1910 you can see that the mural is a time portal. It can transport you to a tradition that existed long before World War I and probably from the 1700s on in Eastern Europe,” said Aaron Goldberg of the Lost Mural Project.

