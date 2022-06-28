Advertisement

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers hit the polls for primary voting on Tuesday.

Things are a bit different this year than in past years when it comes to casting votes.

This year, only governor and lieutenant governor candidates appear on a majority of the ballots in our region.

As the state battled back and forth with solidifying the new political lines in the state, it pushed back the primary for congressional and state Senate races to Aug. 23.

Also on the ballot, only the Democratic contenders for lieutenant governor are up for a vote. There is only one candidate for the seat for Republicans so she has already made it to the November ballot.

New York is a closed primary, so those voting have to be registered Democrats or Republicans.

I asked voters what brought them to the polls.

“We always vote. I’ve voted in every election possible since I could,” said Lisa Pedersen of Plattsburgh.

“You have to vote or you can’t complain about what happens,” said Paul Pedersen of Plattsburgh.

“You can choose the candidate that you wish to have on the ballot for the final election. That’s important to me,” said Avis Smalley of Plattsburgh.

“Please, please come out and vote,” urged Bette Brohel of Plattsburgh. “This is very important. You have a voice.”

Election officials say turnout has been low all day. I hit a couple of locations in Plattsburgh and they were seeing less than 70 all day.

A low turnout for primary voting is pretty common in the region. Over the two weeks of early voting that wrapped up Sunday, there were 394 total votes throughout Clinton County with five affidavits.

I asked voters their thoughts on the low turnout.

“I feel people don’t put enough importance on voting and I almost feel like it should be mandatory. It’s really important,” Lisa Pedersen said.

“I’m concerned. I’m concerned that people are turned off and we can’t stop trying,” Brohel said.

“It’s a privilege to vote and I think everyone should if they can,” Paul Pedersen said.

Polls are open throughout the state until 9 p.m.

Click here for more details on voting in New York.

Click here to find your polling location.

Click here for results.

