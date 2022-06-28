Advertisement

Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges

Peter Newton
Peter Newton(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Vermont sheriff for multiple charges related to sexual and domestic assault.

Vermont State Police say Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury, who is the Addison County sheriff, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say their investigation started after a domestic disturbance in February involving Newton and the 35-year-old woman he was in a relationship with. It happened at Newton’s home in Middlebury.

After a monthslong investigation, police say Newton faces charges including sexual assault, unlawful restraint and domestic assault. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The lead investigator in the case was assigned from the St. Albans barracks to avoid any conflict of interest. And the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation because the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
The death certificate says a man killed in Rutland City earlier this month died of multiple...
Rutland City homicide victim was shot to death
Kayla Montgomery
Missing New Hampshire girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges
Police in Montpelier say a state building was vandalized Saturday when windows were broken and...
Capitol Police looking for person responsible for Statehouse vandalism

Latest News

New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor’s race Tuesday that for the first time in a decade...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo, faces Democrats
Five of New Hampshire’s Republican U.S. Senate hopefuls are suggesting they don’t support...
New Hampshire GOP Senate hopefuls pressed on abortion
Federal regulators say America’s scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch...
America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022
It may seem unorthodox, but the Rich Earth Institute has been pasteurizing urine for use as...
Vermont farm fertilizes with human urine