Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Vermont sheriff for multiple charges related to sexual and domestic assault.

Vermont State Police say Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury, who is the Addison County sheriff, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say their investigation started after a domestic disturbance in February involving Newton and the 35-year-old woman he was in a relationship with. It happened at Newton’s home in Middlebury.

After a monthslong investigation, police say Newton faces charges including sexual assault, unlawful restraint and domestic assault. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The lead investigator in the case was assigned from the St. Albans barracks to avoid any conflict of interest. And the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation because the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

