Schumer champions bill capping insulin costs during North Country visit

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Plattsburgh on Tuesday championing a bill that would put a...
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Plattsburgh on Tuesday championing a bill that would put a monthly cap on the cost of insulin.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Plattsburgh on Tuesday championing a bill that would put a monthly cap on the cost of insulin.

Rising prices over the last decade have forced many diabetics to ration their doses.

Schumer says more than 7,000 adults in Clinton County have some form of diabetes, there are 5,000 in Franklin County and more than 3,000 in Essex County.

The senator says the average monthly cost for insulin ranges from $600 to $1,000.

If enacted, the bill would cap that at $35.

“What our bill does is it reduces costs, the overall cost of insulin by ensuring insurance plans, particularly the prescription drug middleman, the PBMs, can’t collect rebates. They have this wacky rebate system that ends up charging you much more while they are making a profit. We have to stop that and that’s what the Shaheen and Collins bill does,” said Schumer, D-Senate Majority Leader.

The bill would make the cap for anyone who needs it, insured or not.

I had hoped to ask the senator other questions on the news of the day like the Jan. 6 hearings and the U.S. Supreme Court decisions but he would not take them.

