Scott calls Vermont Statehouse vandalism ‘unacceptable’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the vandalism that happened at the Statehouse over the weekend is unacceptable.

Capitol police continue to investigate who broke several windows and sprayed graffiti on the steps of the Statehouse.

The vandalism came a day after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion.

The governor says Vermont has always been tolerant of protests but he says people voicing their frustration need to be civil.

“This is unacceptable from any side of the equation. We have proven that we will give latitude in any way in terms of free speech but not in terms of damage to public infrastructure,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The Statehouse, which was closed over the weekend, reopened Monday for summer tours.

