Vermont author unmasks the history of cosplay

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont author’s new book is for all the fans out there who like to dress up!

Cosplay-- where people create costumes in honor of their favorite fictional characters from TV, movies, books, comics and video games-- is on full display at places like Comic-Con or smaller local conventions like what we see here in Vermont.

But it’s actually been around for decades, even back to the 1800s in some forms.

Author Andrew Liptak says in the 1960s when “Star Trek” came out, cosplay took off.

“When ‘Star Trek’ comes out. That’s when people start wearing the costumes from the ‘Star Trek’ series. And it’s because I think what they’re comfortable to wear there. They’re just, you know, a jumpsuit in a badge and that’s about it. And that’s when you sort of start to see the modern face of cosplay come out,” Liptak said.

In our region, we often see that cosplay in full force at the Star Trek replica set in Ticonderoga, New York.

The new book is called “Cosplay: A History.” You can find it at bookstores and online.

