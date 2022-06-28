Vermont leaders tout transportation bill’s investments in infrastructure

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders highlighted historic investments in Vermont’s infrastructure at a news briefing in South Hero on Tuesday.

The investments are part of the state’s transportation bill, funded by state and federal funds, signed by Gov. Phil Scott this week. The $868 million package includes big investments in free public transportation, bridges, EV chargers and railroads.

Plus, the money will pay for projects like one in South Hero to improve the intersection of US 2 and VT 314, and pave some 550 miles of road.

But state leaders say workforce challenges, inflation and high gas prices could limit the number of projects Vermont can tackle.

“We have an obligation to make sure Vermonters don’t pay more than their share, so we will take it on a case by case basis, prioritize the projects we need to get done over the projects that we want to accomplish,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The new infrastructure funding goes into effect for the new fiscal year starting this Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.