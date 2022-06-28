Advertisement

Weinberger defends decision to limit borrowing on new Burlington High School

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor is defending his decision to limit bonding capacity for a new high school in the city.

After learning the city would only allow the district to borrow up to $150 million for the new school, the school board voted last week to cut from the $210 million price tag, by pushing certain technical programs to the airport. That will save tens of millions on the school, and still allow the project to be on track for the target date of getting students in the building by August 2025.

Last year, Mayor Miro Weinberger appeared to give assurances that bonding capacity would not be an issue. We’ve been asking to talk with the mayor about what’s different now. In an interview on Monday, Weinberger said he’s concerned about damaging the city bond rating but he’s concerned even more about the stress on taxpayers.

“I think we need to be as careful as we can be with the public’s money while pursuing my goal and I certainly don’t want to see us making tens of millions of dollars in investments in areas where we don’t have to where there may be other sources of funds other sources of government funds for that kind of investments where maybe those costs can be avoided,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The school board is expected to present the total plans and bonding request to the City Council in mid-August to go on the November ballot.

