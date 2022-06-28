Advertisement

What do you need for that project? Permit Navigator can help

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you planning a project on your property but you don’t know which permits will be needed or how much they will cost? There’s a new online tool to help you navigate the process.

Megan Cousino of the Department of Environmental Conservation walked our Darren Perron through the Permit Navigator tool to see what it does and how it works.

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

There’s also a tutorial for the Permit Navigator on the DEC’s website.

