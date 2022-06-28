BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another nice afternoon on Tuesday with mainly dry skies expected through the end of the work week. Skies will be mainly clear through Wednesday morning with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50s once again. Wednesday will start out with some sunshine, but a frontal system from the north and west will move through during the afternoon hours. A shower or two over our northern areas is possible, but any downpours will likely be brief. Temperatures will be warming back up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Plan on partly sunny skies for the end of the work week. After slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday in the upper 70s, we’ll have one hot day on Friday as temperatures head for the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat will be brief with rain showers returning Friday night and start the weekend on Saturday. Showers will linger into the first half of Saturday, but skies will begin to clear out during the afternoon. Most of the holiday weekend should be in great shape with partly to mostly sunny skies from Sunday into Monday with highs comfortably in the upper 70s.

Most of next week is looking dry and pleasant as well. We may see a chance of a shower on Wednesday, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with comfortable temperatures, generally in the mid to upper 70s.

