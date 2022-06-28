BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! A weak trough of low pressure will swing through during the morning hours with clouds and a few sprinkles. Once it goes through, there will be increasing sunshine as we go through the afternoon. Temperatures will be running a bit below normal, but comfortably so (normal high for Burlington is now 81°) and humidity will also be nice & comfortable.

Wednesday will start out sunny, but a weak front will come through in the late afternoon & evening with a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

We’ll get back to sunshine again on Thursday. On Friday, it will really be heating up again. We will be making a run at the 90 degree mark and it will be a bit more humid again.

Then a cold front will come through Friday night into early Saturday with showers & thunderstorms. It will start to clear out late on Saturday, and stay that way right through the rest of the 4th of July weekend. Sunday, the 3rd, will be mostly sunny, and skies will be clear on Sunday night for the Burlington fireworks. It will be partly cloudy on the 4th of July. It’s looking like a (mostly) MAX Advantage holiday weekend! -Gary

