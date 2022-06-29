Advertisement

2 men injured in New Hampshire shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATH, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say two men were injured in a shooting in Bath, New Hampshire.

It happened Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on West Bath Road.

New Hampshire State Police found two men there with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital and were reported in stable condition Wednesday.

Police say those involved knew each other. They say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8883 or email Garrett.M.Rella@dos.nh.gov.

