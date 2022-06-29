Addison County residents react to sheriff’s arrest on sex assault charges

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison County residents are speaking out after Sheriff Peter Newton was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges.

Newton has said that he plans to continue in the role of sheriff even with the criminal case pending. Residents tell me they are shocked by the allegations and say Newton should be held accountable.

“I was very surprised, very surprised,” Kristin Hirsch said.

Hirsch lives in Middlebury and says she was taken aback by the allegations.

Sheriff Peter Newton is charged with three felonies, including two counts of sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. They all stem from complaints from a woman he was dating.

After his hearing in Burlington Tuesday, Newton told reporters he’s still the sheriff and he isn’t going anywhere. Asked if intended to resign, Newton said “No.”

Residents like Todd Ryan say that shouldn’t be possible.

“It’s not the right thing. You treat people like you want to be treated yourself. Those accusations are against him-- those are not somebody I want to be law enforcement in town,” said Ryan of Middlebury.

According to Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, who was assigned to this case, there is nothing preventing Newton from keeping his job and there are very limited options for removing an elected official from office.

“All we can really do is to address potential public safety risk or need, and that includes the integrity of the prosecution. So the conditions here were tailored to do that but the criminal court can’t compel removal from office or suspension,” Thibault explained.

Under Vermont law, the high bailiff in the county would serve as the acting sheriff if the sheriff was in police custody or until a new sheriff is appointed. That did happen Tuesday when Newton was arrested by Vermont State Police.

Ultimately, Newton was released on a $100,000 unsecured appearance bond and allowed to resume his duties with several conditions in place, including one that limits his ability to perform law enforcement duties like patrol.

“There are administrative duties of a sheriff that include taking care of personnel, approving leave slips or time slips-- different things like that which don’t require actually going out in uniform or doing things that would be forward-facing with the public,” Thibault said.

Thibault says he thinks there should be some way to remove or suspend an elected official facing serious criminal charges.

“I’d encourage the governor and legislators in the off-session to look at how we could better deal with this in the future. For example, if the governor ought to have the power to suspend a county official when he or she is either incapable or appears to be incapable of discharging their duties,” Thibault said.

Newton is not running for reelection and his term will end next January. In the meantime, his chief deputy, Michael Elmore, will handle daily operations.

The Addison County Sheriff’s Department does contract services out to 14 towns. I reached out to some of those towns Wednesday and they tell me they don’t expect any of that to change given the circumstances.

