Bluebird Barbecue’s Grilled Maple Barbecue Wings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re heading into National Grill Month and getting you ready for your Fourth of July barbecues.

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Maple Barbecue Wings from Chef Dan Miele.

GRILLED MAPLE BARBECUE WINGS

Bluebird Barbecue - Chef Dan Miele

These wings start off with a spiced marinade and are finished with a sweet maple barbecue sauce. Sticky, sweet, with a touch of heat - make sure you have your wet naps on hand!

GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS:

2 pounds chicken wings, flats, and drums separated

1 cup cayenne pepper hot sauce

¼ cup favorite barbecue spice rub/seasoning

Mix all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Cover and place in refrigerator and let sit for at least an hour up to overnight.

Preheat the grill to medium heat, around 400F. Place marinated wings on the grill keeping the flats and drums separate as they vary in cook time (place drums on the hotter area of the grill.) Grill for 15 minutes and then flip wings, continue to flip wings every ten minutes until an internal temperature of 165 degrees is achieved. This often takes 45 minutes to an hour to cook, and the flats are generally ready before the drums.

MAPLE BARBECUE SAUCE:

2 cups ketchup

1 cup maple syrup

½ cup honey

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¾ cup Apple Cider

⅓ cup molasses

Place all ingredients in a small sauce pot and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Allow the liquid to reduce by 1/4th.

