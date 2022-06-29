Advertisement

Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating.

A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County.

To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.

But Seven Days Reporter Anne Wallace Allen got to see them for herself when she went along with a group of botanists checking them out.

She told our Darren Perron all about what she learned on the hike. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here for Anne Wallace Allen’s story in Seven Days.

