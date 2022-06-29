Brattleboro to get boost in tourism dollars

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -Federal dollars are set to boost tourism in Brattleboro.

The Retreat Farm is getting a $1.4 million grant from the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to renovate its North Barn facility.

The goal is to create an event venue that will attract tourists.

“The travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector is a critical economic driver for many communities and the Economic Development Administration is pleased to support community-led development strategies designed to boost tourism and build a better America,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will bring visitors from near and far to enjoy the offerings of the region’s hospitality sector.”

The project should allow for conferences, exhibitions and concerts.

“Located on the tourist thoroughfare of Route 30, the Retreat Farm is a vital economic driver for the tourism and outdoor recreation sectors in Southeastern Vermont,” said Senator Patrick Leahy. “The restoration of the North Barn into a year-round community gathering and event space will lead to more jobs, attract more tourists, and provide a hub that will bring people, businesses, and organizations together to build vital connections throughout the region.”

The EDA grant will be matched with $3.4 million in other federal and local funds.

The goal is to create nearly 50 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.