Advertisement

Brattleboro to get boost in tourism dollars

A government grant was given to Brattleboro to build an event venue to increase tourism to the town
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -Federal dollars are set to boost tourism in Brattleboro.

The Retreat Farm is getting a $1.4 million grant from the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to renovate its North Barn facility.

The goal is to create an event venue that will attract tourists.

“The travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector is a critical economic driver for many communities and the Economic Development Administration is pleased to support community-led development strategies designed to boost tourism and build a better America,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will bring visitors from near and far to enjoy the offerings of the region’s hospitality sector.”

The project should allow for conferences, exhibitions and concerts.

“Located on the tourist thoroughfare of Route 30, the Retreat Farm is a vital economic driver for the tourism and outdoor recreation sectors in Southeastern Vermont,” said Senator Patrick Leahy. “The restoration of the North Barn into a year-round community gathering and event space will lead to more jobs, attract more tourists, and provide a hub that will bring people, businesses, and organizations together to build vital connections throughout the region.”

The EDA grant will be matched with $3.4 million in other federal and local funds.

The goal is to create nearly 50 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Newton
Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
It may seem unorthodox, but the Rich Earth Institute has been pasteurizing urine for use as...
Vermont farm fertilizes with human urine
Generic gun photo
Man discharges gun behind Williston business

Latest News

Middlebury College had outlined goals to rely 100% on renewable energy, among other plans.
Middlebury College sets goals to get greener by 2028
Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester
A new government grant will go to an event venue in Brattleboro to increase tourism to the city
Brattleboro government grant for tourism
Middlebury College had outlined goals to rely 100% on renewable energy, among other plans.
Middlebury environmental goals for 2028