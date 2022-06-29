Advertisement

Donations from Vermonters arrive in Ukraine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A supply of goods donated by Vermonters has arrived in Ukraine.

We told you how Randolph rallied for its sister city, Myrhorod. The central Ukrainian city has had ties with Randolph since the ‘90s.

After the war started in February, the Americans started Project Dove.

They collected three tons of supplies like medicine, toys and clothing to ship to the war-torn country. And the cargo arrived earlier than expected.

In an email, an organizer in Ukraine wrote to the residents of Randolph, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all you’ve done to make it happen.”

As of last month, 6,000 refugees had entered the city of 30,000 seeking refuge from Russian attacks.

