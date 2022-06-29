Loon chicks hatch on Lake Dunmore

LAKE DUNMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of loon chicks hatch out on Lake Dunmore.

Mike Korkuc, who Channel Three featured as a super senior earlier this month says the chicks hatched at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. He monitors the area and makes sure people are keeping a safe distance as well as snapping photos of the birds.

He says the next time these chicks will swim back to shore is about 5 years when they reach breeding age. The chicks will likely stay close to shore for a couple days then make their way to a large cove south of Sucker Brook. The chicks will likely be on their own, once the male leaves in mid September and momma bird leaves in October.

Then the chicks will swim out of state, return and continue the cycle.

