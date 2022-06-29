Man discharges gun behind Williston business

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police arrest a Burlington man after he discharges a gun next to a business Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. when two employee, at the unnamed business, called Police after the suspect ran.

Police arrested Dalibor Josic, 21 of Burlington at a bus stop near the business.

Josic was issued a citation. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

