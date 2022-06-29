Middlebury College sets goals to get greener by 2028

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury college is looking to get greener by 2028.

Jack Byrne is the college’s dean of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs. He says the goal are ambitious but he believes the college can do it.

The college has four main goals: Use 100% renewable energy for the campus, reduce energy consumption by 25%, pull all investments currently in fossil fuels by 2032 and integrate all of it into the educational mission of the college.

“When we think about energy on campus we think about heating the campus and we think about powering the campus,” said Byrne.

Power meaning electricity, a 30 acre solar array set to come online in spring of 2023 will power 40% of the campuses energy needs. It will also have battery storage for the days Middlebury doesn’t see much sun. Byrne also says Green Mountain Power will also continue to be a strategic partner because they also are pursuing creating electricity using more renewable sources.

When it comes to heat, between woodchips powered heat source and gas created from a digester they purchase power from, they are about 90% of the way to their heat goals.

They are in the process of updating buildings as well, making them more energy efficient, while not changing Middlebury’s campus aesthetic. Some offices will even have motion detection technology, so when unoccupied, they will turn down the heat and turn off the lights.

“We have kind of made it easier for people to regulate the use of electricity and heat in their rooms,” said Byrne.

Byrne says its a significant investment and culture shift, but while ambitious, goals need to be backed up with action.

“Its important just to signal that we acknowledge there is a climate crisis,” said Byrne.

Beyond acknowledging the crisis, preparing students to tackle the problem head on.

“We are trying to meet our obligation to make sure that the next generation, and the next generation are well prepared to solve this big problem that we have,” said Byrne.

