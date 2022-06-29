New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

ITHACA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York has a new record for the largest smallmouth bass ever caught in the state.

Two weeks ago, Thomas Russell of Albion reeled in an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth in Cayuga Lake.

The state says Russell’s bass beat the old record by 2 ounces.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, smallmouth bass are considered one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York, and when hooked, they will often leap out of the water, making them a popular target for anglers.

Click here for all of New York’s freshwater fishing records.

