Advertisement

Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) -The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating a suspicious death after a man is found in a Manchester parking lot Tuesday.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm Street in Manchester.

He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the people involved have been identified and that there isn’t any danger to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are being actively investigated, and includes whether the person who shot the individual acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Newton
Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
It may seem unorthodox, but the Rich Earth Institute has been pasteurizing urine for use as...
Vermont farm fertilizes with human urine
Generic gun photo
Man discharges gun behind Williston business

Latest News

Middlebury College had outlined goals to rely 100% on renewable energy, among other plans.
Middlebury College sets goals to get greener by 2028
A new government grant will go to an event venue in Brattleboro to increase tourism to the city.
Brattleboro to get boost in tourism dollars
A new government grant will go to an event venue in Brattleboro to increase tourism to the city
Brattleboro government grant for tourism
Middlebury College had outlined goals to rely 100% on renewable energy, among other plans.
Middlebury environmental goals for 2028