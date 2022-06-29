Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) -The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating a suspicious death after a man is found in a Manchester parking lot Tuesday.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Rite Aid parking lot located near 1631 Elm Street in Manchester.

He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the people involved have been identified and that there isn’t any danger to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are being actively investigated, and includes whether the person who shot the individual acted in self-defense.

