Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Saranac Lake when police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Stewart’s Shop on Bloomingdale Ave.

When Saranac Lake officers arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife. New York State Police say one of the officers shot the man, who has died.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

They did not release any other details and said the investigation is still underway.

