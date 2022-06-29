Advertisement

Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York. - File photo
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern New York.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Saranac Lake when police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Stewart’s Shop on Bloomingdale Ave.

When Saranac Lake officers arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife. New York State Police say one of the officers shot the man, who has died.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

They did not release any other details and said the investigation is still underway.

Our Kelly O’Brien is gathering more details and she will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

