Staff shortages to disrupt GMT’s Washington County bus service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit says it’s making some changes to bus service in Washington County because it doesn’t have enough drivers.

Starting July 18, the #89 city commuter will operate every hour instead of the current 30 minutes.

The #84 and #93 commuter midday buses will be temporarily suspended, but the rural community transit will operate in the morning and evening.

And the MyRide by GMT service will operate with fewer vehicles Monday through Friday.

GMT says it’s because it doesn’t have the staff to keep up with the current schedule.

You can find the latest service alerts on GMT’s website.

