Advertisement

Strike force targets illegal prescribers

Jane Young, the United State's Attorney for New Hampshire, talks about new strike force to...
Jane Young, the United State's Attorney for New Hampshire, talks about new strike force to combat opioid addiction.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s estimated that about 75,000 people die every year in the United States due to opioid overdoses. A new strike force based in Concord, New Hampshire, is targeting the people who supply the drugs.

“Vermont has been a poster child for the opioid epidemic,” said Nikolas Kerest, Vermont’s United States attorney.

Kerest was flanked by his colleagues from New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday to talk about addiction. They all say that, unfortunately, doctors and health care providers can be part of the problem.

“Too often those paths started with an on-the-job injury or sports injury that was treated with opioids,” Kerest said.

The New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force will focus on illegal opioid prescriptions. Examples of that include doctors who trade pills for sex and other prescribers who travel from state to state selling prescriptions that are not needed.

The three states will pool resources in coordination with the Justice Department, DEA and FBI to go after those bad actors.

“That type of engagement from those three states is just going amplify the amount of resources that we can bring to bear on this particular issue,” said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite.

A similar strike force, to combat those who prescribe illegally for profit was established in the Appalachian region of Tennessee and West Virginia. More than 100 health care providers were prosecuted, which officials say proves the regional model works.

“In terms of number of arrests, number of convictions, and frankly the millions of pills that we avoided having spilled out onto the streets,” Polite said.

But, it’s not just about taking down crooked providers.

“You can’t just say to an addict sorry, you can’t have pills today and tomorrow they are fine,” said Jane Young, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

Officials say battling addiction takes a holistic approach with wrap-around services.

“And there are dedicated resources just to work on this issue. So they will not be diverted if other matters come up into the office,” Young said.

Dedicated to weeding out the bad in a profession where officials say the vast majority are trying to do good.

“We can’t allow a few bad apples to tarnish the great reputation and excellence works of responsible health care professionals,” Kerest said.

This is the country’s second regional strike force. Officials say they measure success by fewer lives lost.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Newton
Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Latest News

Donations for Project Dove collected in Randolph-File photo
Donations from Vermonters arrive in Ukraine
A messy situation in Montpelier after a truck hauling liquid manure crashed and overturned.
Truck crashes, spills liquid manure on Montpelier road
A small whorled pogonia blooms on Winooski Valley Park District conservation land.
Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid
SDF
Botanists visit Vermont's newly discovered rare orchid