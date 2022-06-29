Suicide Six Ski Area to change its name

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly 90 years, a Vermont ski area is changing its name.

Officials at Suicide Six in South Pomfret say they embrace increasing awareness of mental health, and share growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain’s historical name and the impact the word suicide can have on people in the community.

The ski area says the Suicide Six name will be retired this summer.

They say a new name has been picked and will be announced in the coming weeks.

