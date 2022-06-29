Advertisement

Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its

Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap...
Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (right).(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheez-Its for two items that are being tested out on the menu at a single location in California.

The first is the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Topping the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

That’s selling for $2.49.

The second new item is a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It cracker.

It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes. It’s selling for $4.29.

Right now, these meals are only available for the next two weeks at a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Newton
Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Latest News

18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party
Bed Bath & Beyond is being accused of not using much air conditioning to save costs.
Bed Bath & Beyond accused of cutting back on air conditioning in stores
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida jury sworn in to determine Parkland school shooter’s penalty
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Vt. ski resort to retire name to avoid mental health connotation