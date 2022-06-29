Advertisement

TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches

A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches. (Credit: WBBH, MARCO ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT POST, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL, Fla. (WBBH) - People living in parts of southwest Florida are not happy with a new TikTok trend that is leaving giant holes on beaches.

Making castles and digging holes is what the beach is all about, but leaving colossal craters is not.

“I almost fell in one,” Allison Ward said.

You might fall in one too if you are looking for shells or taking a midnight walk under the stars in Sanibel, Florida.

These holes are not what you would typically expect to see. They are up to five feet deep and four feet wide.

“I’ve seen indentations, but I’ve never seen holes like this before,” Ward said.

She says she spotted holes last week and again on Monday.

“I found four holes, but two of them were especially deep.” Ward said.

It took the power of the Sanibel Public Works team to get them patched up.

“When we’re looking at the depth and size of some of these holes that we’ve found on the beach, this wasn’t just really a sandcastle,” Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said.

The same holes are being found on Marco Island, Florida.

The police department posted a photo of one on Twitter.

“There was some TikTok challenges saying ‘How deep can you dig?” Smith said.

Ward says she does not care if people want to dig holes as long as they fill them before they leave.

The holes are also a danger for turtles.

“We have moms on the beach at night. We have babies going to the water at night. They face so many threats already. This is one small thing we can all do to help them,” Coastal Wildlife Director Kelly Sloan said.

Smith says if you dig a hole, “fill it back in.”

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Newton
Police arrest Vermont sheriff on sexual assault charges
Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck truck in the Notch.
Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch
Cat Viglienzoni
A peek at Cat Viglienzoni’s marriage celebration
It may seem unorthodox, but the Rich Earth Institute has been pasteurizing urine for use as...
Vermont farm fertilizes with human urine
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the...
Airport authorities find cocaine stashed in wheelchair… again
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat