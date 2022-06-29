Advertisement

Truck crashes, spills liquid manure on Montpelier road

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A messy situation in Montpelier after a truck hauling liquid manure crashed and overturned.

It happened on Towne Hill Road.

Local police and the state’s hazmat response are working to clean up the spilled manure and diesel fuel.

Police say there were no injuries.

No word yet on how the crash happened.

Police say drivers should avoid the area. The road will remain closed until crews remove the truck.

