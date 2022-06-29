BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see a round of rain move across parts of northern and central Vermont on Wednesday evening before clearing out overnight. Skies will become partly cloudy by morning with temperatures starting out Thursday in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday is shaping up to be another nice day with partly sunny skies. Highs by the end of the day will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat and humidity return briefly on Friday. Skies will be partly sunny with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain and thunder will move in on Friday night with lingering showers possible on Saturday morning. The cold front will put a quick end to the heat with highs on Saturday returning to the mid to upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking good. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We may see a few showers on Tuesday, but most of next week is looking partly sunny and seasonable. Highs through the end of the week will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

