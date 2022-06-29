BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It’s going to be another nice day today, but not perfect. A weakening cold front will be coming through late afternoon & evening with just a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly in our northern areas. It will clear out again overnight and we will have a sunny day to end the month of June on Thursday.

July will get off to a hot start on Friday as temperatures spike up into the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The heat won’t last long, though. A cold front will swing through on Friday night into early Saturday with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Some pretty good downpours are possible. Once the front moves by, skies will start to clear out again later in the day on Saturday as high pressure moves in.

That high pressure will stick around for the rest of the holiday weekend, which is looking very nice at this point. The 3rd of July on Sunday will be mostly sunny, and the 4th of July on Monday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be a bit below normal, but comfortably so (the normal high for Burlington is now 81°).

Our next chance for showers will be late Monday night into Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine weather today, but keep an eye to the sky late afternoon & evening for any possible thunderstorms that may develop. -Gary

