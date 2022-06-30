Advertisement

Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re heading into National Grill Month and getting you ready for your Fourth of July barbecues.

Our Cat Viglienzoni learned all the secrets behind Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce from Chef Dan Miele.

ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE

Pour this all over your grilled or smoked chicken. This classic barbecue sauce originates from Big Bob Gibson Barbecue in Decatur, Alabama. This is a vinegar-based barbecue sauce spiked with mayonnaise, both tangy and creamy. Also pairs nicely with crisp french fries.

- 2 cups mayonnaise

- ¾ cup apple cider vinegar

- 3 tablespoons of your favorite bbq spice rub

- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

- 4 dashes of Tabasco sauce

- ground pepper

In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth. Adjust the amount of horseradish and tabasco sauce to your liking.

Bluebird Barbecue’s Grilled Maple Barbecue Wings

