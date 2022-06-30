Burlington Police bringing in extra help for Independence Day patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they’re prepared to keep people safe during Independence Day celebrations this weekend, but they’re bringing in officers from other agencies to help since they’re so short-staffed.

Vermont State troopers and officers from the UVM Police will be on hand for crowd and traffic control, and to help if anything gets out of hand.

Right now, Burlington has just over 60 sworn officers, but with people out injured, sick or on military leave, the city is down to just over 50 deployable officers.

“Those are numbers we have not seen in living memory for anybody in this city. And so it’s challenging,” Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

The Burlington Police Department will also utilize its unarmed community service officers, too.

A newly approved budget will help with staffing trouble at the police department. The goal is to get the department up to 85 officers in three to four years.

