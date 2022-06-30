Advertisement

From child support to coyote hunting, new laws take effect Friday

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - July 1 marks the effective date of dozens of new Vermont laws.

Friday is the start of the fiscal year for state government, when the new budget kicks in, funding programs across state government. That includes changes to the state’s Reach Up program, including a doubling of payments to recipients of child support, from $50 to $100 a month. There’s also a half-million-dollar IT upgrade for the Department for Children and Families to run the program.

The Legislature’s education funding reforms also start Friday. The new pupil weighting law seeks to funnel more resources to rural and low-income school districts. And a one-year extension of universal school meals also goes into effect, allowing all public school students in grades K-12 to access meals for free, extending the benefit that’s been in place throughout the pandemic. Lawmakers will have to report back next year on permanent funding sources.

Lawmakers are also preparing for future COVID impacts. The COVID-19 Paid Leave Grant Program allows employers who pay their employees sick time for being out with COVID can be reimbursed.

It’s aimed at mitigating the impact of quarantines on staffing and businesses. There’s also a one-year extension of Vermont’s Everyone Eats program. a $1.3 million investment will continue for another year to pay farms and local restaurants to cook meals for Vermonters in need.

New hunting rules also go into effect Friday for coyote hunting with dogs. Hunters will only be able to pursue coyotes if they have permission from the landowner. They will also be required to obtain one of the 100 permits that are required.

After years of debate and a charter change, Essex Junction officially becomes a city Friday. There will be a one-year transitional period where the city will set up its governance structure and budget as it separates from the Town of Essex.

Many other laws approved last session will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Saranac Lake.
Stabbing suspect fatally shot by police in Saranac Lake
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

File - The Greenidge Generation power plant in Dresden, N.Y.
New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
NY faces calls to enshrine abortion rights in constitution
From child support to coyote hunting, new laws take effect Friday