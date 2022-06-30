Crews fix solar panels on South Burlington City Hall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are doing some repair work after recent storms loosened the solar panels on the roof of South Burlington’s City Hall.

The panels were installed by SunCommon and have been up for a year, but high wind speeds back in February loosened some of them, with one even coming off the roof.

South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker says the panels are being reengineered for more stability. Once fixed, the solar array will still provide about 40% of the building’s energy needs.

“We are very thankful to SunCommon. While this was something that needed to be reengineered, there is no impact to taxpayers and they are doing a great job ensuring the community safety and ensuring our solar panels are back up and running as quickly as possible,” said Baker.

City Hall is open during the work. Those who are not comfortable going in the front door where the scaffolding is can use the back entrance. The repairs should take about three weeks.

