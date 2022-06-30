New Hampshire identifies 1st probable monkeypox case

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire has identified its first probable case of monkeypox.

The patient is from Rockingham County which is north of Boston.

Monkeypox is rare and belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox.

Transmission requires close interaction with a symptomatic person and usually involves close physical or intimate contact, or health care examinations conducted not using appropriate protective equipment.

State health officials are working to identify others who may have been exposed.

They say the general public remains at low risk of exposure.

The CDC identified 224 monkeypox cases in 26 states as of June 27. Click here for more information from the CDC about the monkeypox outbreak.

