New map shows where to cool down when temperatures go up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new online map from the Vermont Department of Health shows places where you can go cool down on hot summer days.

The department says as we enter the hot weather, it’s important to know where you can go to cool off and be safe.

Warm temperatures, especially with humidity, can lead to heat-related illnesses that may result in nausea, cramps, sweating or dizziness.

The website also includes tips on how to cool down.

Click here to use the map.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.