New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors.

The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be.

The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35 people at a time.

The space is equipped with private rooms, bathrooms, kitchen and laundry facilities.

It will be operated by the Good Samaritan shelter.

“Most importantly people can be housed in a decent, safe and respectful manner. It’s not overcrowded, it’s not congregate. They are allowed to stay here during the day, a lot of shelters you have to leave during the day. That piece alone is huge,” said Rick DeAngelis, the executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven.

Leaders say people will be able to access substance use counseling and housing supports on-site as well.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.