Advertisement

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors.
A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors.

The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be.

The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35 people at a time.

The space is equipped with private rooms, bathrooms, kitchen and laundry facilities.

It will be operated by the Good Samaritan shelter.

“Most importantly people can be housed in a decent, safe and respectful manner. It’s not overcrowded, it’s not congregate. They are allowed to stay here during the day, a lot of shelters you have to leave during the day. That piece alone is huge,” said Rick DeAngelis, the executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven.

Leaders say people will be able to access substance use counseling and housing supports on-site as well.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Saranac Lake.
Stabbing suspect fatally shot by police in Saranac Lake
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Frankie Woodward & John Keefer
Super Senior: Frankie Woodward & John Keefer
File photo
Pomfret ski area to announce name change this summer
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce