Plattsburgh looks to state to assist with water upgrades

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is banking on statewide water improvement funding to offset costs for a major water infrastructure project.

The 20,000 feet of underground pipes have caused major headaches since 2005 for the Lake Country Village neighborhood, including upwards of 80 water main breaks.

The city last month passed a $10 million emergency bond to fast-track the completion of the project in six months rather than six years.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says they are working on a new $6 million proposal for state water infrastructure programs to help with funding. “It’s not something we would borrow, it’s something that is already in place for water system improvements. The challenge is reconfiguring the program and then having the reconfigured program approved by the state,” he said.

If approved, the funding would cover more than half of the project.

