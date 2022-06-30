Police ID stabbing suspect fatally shot by Saranac Lake officer

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a stabbing suspect who was fatally shot by an officer in Saranac Lake on Wednesday.

It happened on Bloomingdale Ave. near the Stewart’s Store at about 8:30 a.m., when police were called to a report of a stabbing.

Investigators say Joshua De’Miguel Kavota, 33, of Saranac Lake, was armed with a knife and charged at one of the responding police officers.

They say Ofc. Gabrielle Beebe fell as she retreated from Kavota, and Ofc. Aaron Sharlow fired two shots at Kavota.

Kavota was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the male stabbing victim was treated at the hospital and released. They have not yet released his name.

The two officers involved were put on administrative leave which is standard policy during an investigation.

Police are still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident or with more information is asked to call New York State Police at 518-873-2750.

