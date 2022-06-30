Report: Vt. child abuse cases see post-pandemic bump

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state data shows reports of child abuse and neglect were up in 2021.

According to a new report, Vermont recorded 18,507 instances of suspected child abuse and neglect last year, up 2,785 from 2020.

Most reports come from teachers, mental health workers, and law enforcement. State officials say the increase reflects the return to normal as Vermont transitions from the pandemic and more kids are in the classroom and have contact with those mandated reporters.

Still, officials say the case numbers remain lower than pre-pandemic reports that saw over 21,000 cases.

