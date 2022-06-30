Advertisement

Report: Vt. child abuse cases see post-pandemic bump

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state data shows reports of child abuse and neglect were up in 2021.

According to a new report, Vermont recorded 18,507 instances of suspected child abuse and neglect last year, up 2,785 from 2020.

Most reports come from teachers, mental health workers, and law enforcement. State officials say the increase reflects the return to normal as Vermont transitions from the pandemic and more kids are in the classroom and have contact with those mandated reporters.

Still, officials say the case numbers remain lower than pre-pandemic reports that saw over 21,000 cases.

Related Stories:

Report indicates some child abuse cases missed during stay-at-home order

Why fewer child abuse reports in Vermont are raising concerns

Are stay-at-home orders putting vulnerable kids at greater risk of abuse?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Saranac Lake.
Stabbing suspect fatally shot by police in Saranac Lake
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Frankie Woodward & John Keefer
Super Senior: Frankie Woodward & John Keefer
File photo
Pomfret ski area to announce name change this summer
A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors.
New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
File photo
Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce