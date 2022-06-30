Sen. Patrick Leahy to undergo hip surgery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a broken hip.

It is an injury he suffered as result of a fall at his house in Virginia Wednesday night according to his press team.

They said in a press release, having been born blind in one eye he has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception.

“He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him.” said his press team.

His doctors have determined surgery to repair the hip as quick as possible is the best course of action.

He is expected to make a full recovery and will start physical therapy immediately.

