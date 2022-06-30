Advertisement

Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong/File(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search.

The U.S. Marshals Office, working with other agencies say, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

The 25-year-old Wilson was found dead on May 11 and Austin police issued a murder warrant on May 19th for Armstrong.

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.(Courtesy Photo)

Wilson, a Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College grad, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, she had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland. Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.

Police say Armstrong, using a fraudulent passport, boarded a flight from Newark International Airport to Costa Rica on May 18.

Armstrong will be deported and returned to the U.S.

