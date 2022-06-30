Vermonter wins Powerball Jackpot for the first time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Powerball Jackpot draw from Wednesday night is worth millions and a Vermonter is the winner for the first time.

According to the Powerball, the winner of the $366.7 million pot is from Vermont.

The drawing Wednesday had the numbers 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63. The Powerball number was 14.

The lottery says this is the first time someone from the Green Mountains has won the Powerball Jackpot.

The lucky person can choose between payments over 29 years or a lump sum of $208.5 million.

Both prize options are prior to taxes.

More than 609,000 tickets won cash prizes in Powerball’s Wednesday night drawing, including one ticket in Illinois that matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

