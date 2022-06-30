Advertisement

Vermonters with disabilities looking to fill open jobs

Hireability is trying to get the word out to businesses that the clients that they serve want to work, and are willing to, if given the chance.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is looking to hire thousands for open positions and Vermonters with disabilities say they can fill the roles.

HireAbility is trying to get the word out to businesses that they have clients who want to work-- if given the chance.

The company helps Vermonters with disabilities overcome barriers to entering the workforce.

Hib Doe of HireAbility says he engages directly with businesses about their labor needs and then figures out if he has a client who could fit the job description.

HireAbility leaders say it’s always a good time to give someone a chance, but given the labor market, they want businesses to know they have people ready to work now.

“It’s the best time in my career that I have ever seen for people with disabilities to enter the workforce,” said Doe. “Just given the market right now, they are saying ‘Hey, let’s give this person a shot and we will do two days a week and then maybe it will grow into more than that.’”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

