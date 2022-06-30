Waitsfield talk to address impacts of climate change

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s an opportunity in the Mad River Valley to learn more about the local impact of climate change.

Friends of the Mad River is hosting a Community Chat next Tuesday on what the Mad River Valley can expect as climate change continues to impact the area. Speakers are University of Vermont professor Gillian Galford and Stephen Posner, director of policy at UVM’s Gund Institute for the Environment.

The nonprofit group’s Corrie Miller says it will take everyone to mitigate climate change and it starts locally. “If we can do that, if we can work together and pull all of those folks together, I am inspired. Not at that global level sort of head-in-the-sand lack of inspiration, but in actually how we can reimagine and rethink and meet the new challenge and do it differently than we have in the past that hasn’t worked. If we can figure out how to do it together,” Miller said.

The event is at 5:30 on July 5th. Registration is free and ends at midnight Thursday. They say they already have about 85 people signed up.

