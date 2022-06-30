Water boil notice in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) -A water boil advisory in Barre started Wednesday.

The Public Works Department reports two water main breaks on South Main Street at the Wall Complex and Delmont Avenue near Valliere Avenue.

All services on South Main St. and its side streets from Ayers St. to Williamstown are potentially affected including Barre Town users. So are places in Delmont Ave. between Currier St. and Camp St., plus Valliere Ave.

Crews were out Wednesday making fixes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.