Water boil notice in Barre

It will be in effect until test results come back clean.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) -A water boil advisory in Barre started Wednesday.

The Public Works Department reports two water main breaks on South Main Street at the Wall Complex and Delmont Avenue near Valliere Avenue.

All services on South Main St. and its side streets from Ayers St. to Williamstown are potentially affected including Barre Town users. So are places in Delmont Ave. between Currier St. and Camp St., plus Valliere Ave.

Crews were out Wednesday making fixes.

