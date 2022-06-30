Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll wrap up the work week with a hot and humid day Friday before more seasonable conditions return for the holiday weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday with some afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will overspread the region from west to east during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll see a chance of showers through Friday night and into the start of the day on Saturday.

The weekend will begin with some clouds and the chance of a shower, mainly south, on Saturday. We’ll see increasing sunshine during the day on Saturday with afternoon highs getting into the upper 70s and low 80s. The day will start out a little muggy, but dewpoints will drop during the day, and feel a bit more comfortable by the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday are looking nice to round out the holiday weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance of rain will come on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Most of next week is looking partly sunny and seasonable with highs through Thursday in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While other states take a gas tax holiday, Vermont is raising its gas tax on Friday. - File photo
Prices at the pump go up Friday as Vermont gas tax rises
Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun behind a Williston business. - File photo
Police: Man fired gun behind Williston business
The single winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was sold in Vermont.
Powerball ticket worth $366M sold in Vermont
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Saranac Lake.
Stabbing suspect fatally shot by police in Saranac Lake
Thomas Russell reeled in a record-breaking smallmouth bass in New York.
New York man reels in record smallmouth bass

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Morning weather webcast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast