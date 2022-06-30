BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll wrap up the work week with a hot and humid day Friday before more seasonable conditions return for the holiday weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday with some afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will overspread the region from west to east during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll see a chance of showers through Friday night and into the start of the day on Saturday.

The weekend will begin with some clouds and the chance of a shower, mainly south, on Saturday. We’ll see increasing sunshine during the day on Saturday with afternoon highs getting into the upper 70s and low 80s. The day will start out a little muggy, but dewpoints will drop during the day, and feel a bit more comfortable by the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday are looking nice to round out the holiday weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance of rain will come on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Most of next week is looking partly sunny and seasonable with highs through Thursday in the mid to upper 70s.

