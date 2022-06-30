BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will be a delightful summer day today with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and comfortable humidity, all thanks to high pressure over the northeast.

The new month of July will get off a hot start on Friday! It will also be a bit more humid, but nothing too terrible. Most of the day will feature lots of sunshine, but a frontal system coming at us from the Midwest will kick up some scattered showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. They will continue into Friday night and early Saturday morning, mainly in our southern areas. Then it will clear out for the rest of Saturday as the frontal system moves off to the east. Another area of high pressure will build in behind the departing front, and that will give us delightful weather for the rest of the holiday weekend, including the 4th of July on Monday.

Then, by Tuesday, another system will come through with rain showers.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the gorgeous weather today! -Gary

